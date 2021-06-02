Shreya Ghoshal names newborn son Devyaan; shares first family photo on social media

Shreya Ghoshal has finally launched the title of her newborn son on social media at the present time, 2 June.

The singer and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first minute one on 22 Would possibly effectively perhaps additionally this one 12 months. The couple personal named their son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

Taking to social media, Ghoshal shared the primary family guidelines after her son’s delivery and launched his title. Inside the picture, the couple may per likelihood moreover be seen retaining their son and him lovingly.

Ghoshal married Mukhopadhyaya in a personal ceremony on 5 February, 2015, after a courtship of nearly a decade. Earlier this one 12 months, she launched her being pregnant on social media.

Ghoshal has sung a number of present songs, collectively with ‘Ghar Further Pardesiya’ from the 2019 film Kalank, title show display screen of 2018’s Dhadak, ‘Deewani Mastani’ from Bajirao Mastani (2015) and ‘Bairi Piya’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, which marked her debut in 2002.