Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Her Baby Name in a Beautiful Instagram Post, Dia Mirza-Neha Kakkar Comment

Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Her Baby Name in a Beautiful Instagram Publish, Dia Mirza-Neha Kakkar Comment





Shreya Ghoshal’s child identify revealed: Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya received blessed with a child boy on Could 22 this yr. Now, in a lovely submit, the favored playback singer revealed the identify of the infant and likewise gave a glimpse of the new child. In a image shared by Shreya on Instagram, she may very well be seen holding the infant as her husband lent a hand of assist. The 2 of them may very well be seen gazing lovingly on the child, making it a excellent household second to seize. Additionally Learn – Viral Video: This Two and Half-year-old Little Lady Stuns Everybody by Naming Capital of All Nations | WATCH

Within the caption of her submit, Shreya revealed that they’ve named their child ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’. The singer wrote that Devyaan has modified their lives without end and has crammed their hearts with solely love. The caption on Shreya’s submit learn, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’

He arrived on twenty second Could and altered our lives without end. In that first glimpse as he was born he crammed our hearts with a type of love solely a mom & a father can really feel for his or her little one. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ It’s nonetheless feeling like a dream😍 @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this lovely present of life♥️🙏🏻 (sic)” Additionally Learn – After Household Denies of Love Marriage, Bihar Couple Will get Married at Police Station Throughout Lockdown

The submit obtained many loving feedback from the celebs. In her lovely want, actor Dia Mirza, who’s herself anticipating her first child quickly, despatched all of the blessings, love, and light-weight to Devyaan. Her remark learn, “Be blessed baby 💛🐯🌳 Shine your gentle in this lovely world and carry your mother and father love in each second of your lengthy, wholesome life!!! I can’t wait to fulfill you (sic)”

Karanvir Bohra, Sophie Choudry, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, and Ashmit Patel amongst many different trade individuals showered love on the glad household in the feedback part. On the afternoon of Could 22, Shreya revealed the information of changing into a father or mother on Instagram. She wrote, “God has blessed us with a valuable child boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion by no means felt earlier than. @shiladitya and I together with our households are completely overjoyed. Thanks on your numerous blessings for our little bundle of pleasure. ❤️🙏🏻 (sic)

Singer Neeti Mohan, who can be anticipating her first child with husband Nihar Pandya, expressed her pleasure over the information. We too want the very best to the household!