Shreyas Iyer Century in Debut Test Match Against New Zealand in Kanpur Makes Various Records By Becoming 16th Indian Batsman to hit 100 runs on debut test list

Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden Test century off 157 balls in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. He has become the 16th Indian batsman to score a century in a debut test match. Apart from this, he is also the 303rd player to make his Test debut.

Following is the list of Indian cricketers who scored a century in the first test:-

Shreyas Iyer received the Test cap in the first Test match of the two-Test series against New Zealand. In his debut test match itself, he has made many records by scoring a century. He completed his century off 157 balls on the second day of the Kanpur Test and became the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on debut.

Apart from this, Shreyas Iyer became the third batsman to complete a century against New Zealand in his debut Test match. He also became the third oldest player to achieve this feat. Iyer accomplished this feat at the age of 26 years and 355 days.

Shreyas Iyer completed this century in 157 balls, which can be considered as the fastest century in Test match terms. He has scored the fourth most Test centuries for India in this Test and in the world. For India, this record is in the name of former captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who scored a Test century against South Africa in 1996 in 74 balls.

Shreyas Iyer got a place in the Indian squad in the current series against New Zealand. Many senior players are out in this team, due to which they got a chance. He got a chance to debut in the Kanpur Test and the great Sunil Gavaskar presented him with the Test cap.

1. Lala Amarnath (vs England 1933)

2 . Deepak Shodhan (vs Pakistan 1952)

3. Arjan Kripal Singh (vs New Zealand 1955)

4. Abbas Ali Baig (vs England 1959)

5. Hanumant Singh (vs England 1964)

6. G Vishwanath (vs Australia 1969)

7. Surinder Amarnath (vs New Zealand 1976)

8. Mohammad Azharuddin (vs England 1984)

9. Pravin Amre (vs South Africa 1992)

10. Sourav Ganguly (vs England 1996)

11. Virender Sehwag (vs South Africa 2001)

12. Suresh Raina (vs Sri Lanka 2010)

13. Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia 2013)

14. Rohit Sharma (vs West Indies 2013)

15. Prithvi Shaw (vs West Indies 2018)

16. Shreyas Iyer (vs New Zealand 2021)

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer became the 303rd player to make his Test debut for India. Iyer had not played long form of cricket for the last two years. He was out of the team for several months last year due to shoulder surgery. He last played in the Irani Trophy in 2019.

Talking about the Kanpur Test, captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first. By the end of the first day’s play, India scored 258 for 4 wickets. Iyer was unbeaten on 75 at that time.

On the second day, Iyer got off to a good start and hit two boundaries on the first day’s star bowler Kyle Jamieson. After this, he made history, scoring his first century in the first innings of the first match of his Test career. He scored 105 runs in 170 balls.