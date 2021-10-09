Shreyas Iyer could replace Suryakumar Yadav in ICC T20 World Cup 2021, will enter main Team India from Standby Player, his IPL 2021 performance | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: This player will come out of standby in India’s main team, this player will cut the leaf

New Delhi: In the second phase of IPL 2021, many such Indian players are unable to perform as expected, who have been selected for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. It includes the names of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Hardik Pandya. On the contrary, this season there is a player who has not been selected in the main squad of the Indian team for the global tournament.

Iyer’s comeback after injury

We are talking about Shreyas Iyer, who could not play the first phase of IPL 2021 due to injury. But when the UAE leg started, this swashbuckling batsman made a tremendous comeback and played many important innings for his team Delhi Capitals.

Iyer had a shoulder injury

In the same year, during the limited overs series between India and England, Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury, after which he underwent surgery and remained out of the field for several months.

Also read- This player’s days of fun are over! Now Kohli’s favorite bowler will snatch the place in the World Cup?

Iyer’s performance in the second phase

Shreyas Iyer has played just 4 matches for Delhi Capitals in the second phase of IPL 2021, in which he has scored 124 runs at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 111.71. His highest personal score was 47 *.

Also read- IPL 2021: ‘Dishonest’ with Punjab, Captain KL Rahul furious at the umpire in the middle ground

Iyer becomes ‘match winner’

Shreyas Iyer may not have scored any fifty in IPL 2021 but he played many match-winning innings for Delhi Capitals. He proved that he can get the team out of difficult situations and win.

This player will cut the leaf!

Shreyas Iyer has now become a problem for Suryakumar Yadav. IPL 2021 (IPL 2021) Iyer has given a much better performance than Surya. In such a situation, it is very possible that he will come out of the list of standby players and join the main squad.

Indian team for T20 world cup

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Stan by: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Coach: Ravi Shastri.

Mentor: MS Dhoni.