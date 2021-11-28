Shreyas Iyer Debut Records Kanpur Test Century in 1st And Half Century in Second Inning becomes first Indian to do this breaks 88 years old Lala Amarnath Record

Shreyas Iyer had scored a century in the first innings of his debut Test and in the second innings, he made a splendid record by scoring a half-century. He has become the first Indian player to do so in Test debut.

Shreyas Iyer made his debut for India in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. He scored 105 runs in the first innings of this match, scoring a century. After this, in the second innings too, he scored 65 runs while batting brilliantly. He also became the first Indian player to score a century and a half-century in both innings of a debut Test.

Also, Iyer has become the 10th player to do so in the world. Apart from this, he became the third Indian player to score more than 50 runs in both innings of Test debut. Before him, Sunil Gavaskar scored 65 and 67 not out against the Windies in 1970. Prior to that, Dilawar Hussain had scored 59 and 57 against England in 1933.

Let us tell you that earlier Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian player to score a century in the debut test for India. Prior to him in 2018, Prithvi Shaw also scored a century against West Indies in his debut Test. Before that, players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina etc. had done this.

Lala Amarnath broke the 88-year-old record

Shreyas Iyer has also broken the record set by Lala Amarnath in 1933 for scoring a total of 156 runs with 18 and 138 in the debut Test. Iyer has scored a total of 170 runs in this match with his innings of 105 and 65. He is now behind Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177) in 2013.

Names of Indian cricketers who scored century in debut test

1. Lala Amarnath (vs England 1933)

2 . Deepak Shodhan (vs Pakistan 1952)

3. Arjan Kripal Singh (vs New Zealand 1955)

4. Abbas Ali Baig (vs England 1959)

5. Hanumant Singh (vs England 1964)

6. G Vishwanath (vs Australia 1969)

7. Surinder Amarnath (vs New Zealand 1976)

8. Mohammad Azharuddin (vs England 1984)

9. Pravin Amre (vs South Africa 1992)

10. Sourav Ganguly (vs England 1996)

11. Virender Sehwag (vs South Africa 2001)

12. Suresh Raina (vs Sri Lanka 2010)

13. Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia 2013)

14. Rohit Sharma (vs West Indies 2013)

15. Prithvi Shaw (vs West Indies 2018)

16. Shreyas Iyer (vs New Zealand 2021)

Shreyas Iyer was presented with the Test cap for India by Sunil Gavaskar in the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand. He became the 303rd player to make his Test debut for India. In the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, he got a place in the team.

The Kanpur Test has now reached a turning point. Iyer’s scintillating innings and significant contributions from Ashwin and Saha have made India a decent lead. At one point India’s score was 51 for 5 wickets. At that time, Iyer handled the team by sharing 52 runs with Ashwin and then 64 runs with Wriddiman Saha.