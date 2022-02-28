Shreyas Iyer Equals Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Virat Kohli For Three Consecutive T20I Fifties Leaves Behind Former Captain

Shreyas Surpassed Virat Kohli, Equals Rohit Sharma And KL Rahul Too: Shreyas Iyer has become the fourth Indian to score half-centuries in three consecutive T20 Internationals. In this series, he scored a total of 204 runs and in this case he even surpassed Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Surpassed Virat Kohli, Equals Rohit Sharma And KL Rahul Too: Shreyas Iyer has become the fourth Indian to score half-centuries in three consecutive T20 Internationals. In this series, he scored a total of 204 runs and in this case he even surpassed Virat Kohli.

Shreyas Iyer has performed brilliantly in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. He scored half-centuries in all the matches of the three-match series and remained not out as well. Apart from this, he also became the fourth Indian player to score half-centuries in three consecutive T20 matches. Apart from this, he has also overtaken Virat Kohli.

Let us tell you that Shreyas Iyer has scored a total of 204 runs in all three matches of the T20 series against Sri Lanka while remaining unbeaten. He has become the only Indian batsman to cross the 200-mark in a three-match bilateral T20I series. Before him, Virat Kohli had a record of 199 runs which he made in 2016.

Apart from this, Shreyas Iyer has become the fourth Indian to score half-centuries in three consecutive T20 Internationals. Prior to him in this list, the names of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and current captain Rohit Sharma were included. Virat has done this thrice so far and Rahul has done it twice.

Indian to hit fifty in three consecutive T20Is

Virat Kohli – 68, 79, 50 (2012)

Virat Kohli- 72, 77, 66 (2014)

Virat Kohli- 90, 59, 50 (2016)

Rohit Sharma- 89, 56, 97 (2018)

KL Rahul- 54, 56, 57 (2020)

KL Rahul- 69, 50, 54 (2021)

Shreyas Iyer- 57, 74, 73 (2022)

Rohit Sharma became the highest T20 player

Indian captain Rohit Sharma played his 125th international match of this format in the last T20 against Sri Lanka. In this case, he defeated Shoaib Malik (124) of Pakistan. Now he has become the player to play the most T20 International matches. In the first match, he became the world’s highest T20 run-scorer by overtaking Hitman Martin Guptill.

India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the last match of the three-match T20I series and cleaned the hosts 3-0. This was India’s 12th consecutive win under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. In this case, Rohit has also equaled former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan, who is on top.

Apart from this, this was also India’s 12th consecutive T20 International victory. India is invincible after losing two matches (Pakistan and New Zealand) at the start of T20 World Cup 2021. After the T20 series, Sri Lanka will now play a two-match Test series with the hosts. The first Test will be played from March 4 to 8 in Mohali and the second from March 12 to 16 in Bengaluru.