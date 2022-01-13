Shreyas Iyer Hanuma Vihari Has To Wait For Regular Place in Team Said by Rahul Dravid Also Mohammad Siraj Likely to Miss Cape Town Test

Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj is in doubt due to a hamstring pressure in the third and deciding Test towards South Africa, beginning January 11 in Cape Town. On the identical time, head coach Rahul Dravid has spoken rather a lot concerning the place of Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer in the Test staff.

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid stated on the finish of the second Test that, ‘Siraj will not be totally match. Siraj bowled solely 15.5 overs in the whole match due to a hamstring pressure throughout the second match. Within the second innings, he was in a position to bowl solely six overs. We’ve got to go forward and assess his health whether or not he can be in a position to get match in the subsequent 4 days or not. The physio can be in a position to inform the precise place after the scan.

The pinnacle coach additionally praised Mohammad Siraj for bowling regardless of the harm. He stated, “Siraj was not totally match even in the primary innings. We had a fifth bowler and we did not use it the way in which we needed and that affected our technique.

Vihari and Iyer can have to wait

Rahul Dravid needs to retain senior gamers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the staff as a lot as attainable. Even when this has led to a protracted anticipate batsmen like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer to grow to be common members of the taking part in XI.

Praising Hanuma Vihari, who batted properly in each the innings of Johannesburg Test, Rahul Dravid stated, “Initially I would love to say that Vihari did properly in each the innings. Luck didn’t favor him in the primary innings and he was certainly an excellent catch. He batted very properly in the second innings and boosted the morale of the staff.

On the identical time, he additional stated, ‘Shreyas did this two or three matches in the past. They’re doing properly every time they’re getting alternatives and hopefully their time will come. However that does not imply he can be given precedence over Rahane or Pujara. Dravid’s opinion on this matter is evident.

The pinnacle coach believes on this problem that, ‘When you have a look at a few of our gamers who are actually senior gamers or they’re thought-about senior gamers, additionally they had to wait and so they scored a variety of runs in the start of their profession. So it occurs (ready) and that’s the nature of the sport. The way in which Vihari batted in this match would increase his confidence and that ought to increase the morale of the staff as properly.