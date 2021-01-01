Shreyas Iyer in IPL 20201: Team India’s lion returns to the field, roar will be heard in IPL: Shreyas Iyer is fit to train alone again in front of Delhi Capitals team in Dubai

India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer arrived in Dubai on Saturday to practice for the second phase of the Indian Premier League, which starts on September 1. Under Iyer’s leadership, Delhi Capitals reached the final of the league in the 2020 season. He is returning to the game after completing five months of rehabilitation from injury.

Had shoulder surgery

He underwent shoulder surgery on April 8 this year after being injured on the field during an ODI in Pune in March. A senior official associated with Delhi Capitals said on condition of anonymity, “Yes, Shreyas has already reached Dubai and will start training after completing all the protocols related to secession.” The Delhi team will travel to Dubai later this month, but Shreyas wants to start training. He wants to get full rhythm and fitness before the camp starts with the team.

Eight pitches are being set up in Sharjah, T20 World Cup is under scrutiny, ‘Test’ to be held in IPL

Childhood coaches will help

Along with Iyer is his childhood coach Praveen Amre who will help him practice. He is also the batting coach of Delhi Capitals. “Praveen has also helped Shreyas and he will help him when the team and the net bowler are not available,” the source said. As per BCCI rules, no outside bowler can take part in the practice, so Praveen is expected to help Shreyas in the throwdown.



Mumbai Indians arrive in UAE: Mumbai Indians team arrives in UAE, players are given GPS watches, CSK players will be tested daily for Kovid-1 daily

Will DC get the order again?

Earlier this week, we reported that a regular member of the limited overs Indian team has received a fitness certificate from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after a week-long inquiry under BCCI rules. Under Iyer’s leadership, the team reached the IPL final last season, but Shabh Pant, who took over the team in the first round earlier this year, is likely to retain his role.

