Shreyas Iyer tried to bribe Jasprit Bumrah during 1st T20 against Sri Lanka, said Ishan Kishan had lost patience

Shreyas Iyer On Ishan Kishan: Shreyas Iyer revealed after the first T20I against Sri Lanka that Ishan Kishan lost his patience at one point during the match.

Shreyas Iyer hit fifty in 25 balls in the first T20 match against Sri Lanka on 24 February 2022. His quick knock was also instrumental in the 62-run victory against Sri Lanka. In the first T20 match, Rohit Sharma used 7 bowlers. However, he did not hand the ball to Shreyas Iyer. After the match, Shreyas Iyer told that he had also offered a bribe to Jasprit Bumrah to get the bowling.

After the match he was asked that 7 players bowled, then why didn’t you try your hand. On this, Iyer told Star Sports that during the match when the team was in the hands of Jasprit Bumrah. Then they tried to bribe him, but he did not listen.

Iyer said, ‘I was ready to bowl. Rohit Sharma went off the field around the 16th over. Before leaving, he had told Jasprit Bumrah which players to bowl with. After this Shreyas Iyer laughed and said, ‘I tried to bribe Bumrah, but this trick did not work.’

Shreyas Iyer revealed that Ishan Kishan lost his patience at one point during the match. Iyer said, ‘Ishan was also losing patience at one point of time, so I told him to take his time and go ahead with the game comfortably. This is a huge field. We tried to steal 2-2 runs continuously by putting shots in the gap.

“I was trying to be present on the pitch,” he said. I thought 180 would be a good score. I just focused on watching the ball closely and tried to time the ball. I had a slow start, but it was not an easy pitch. However, once I got set up and the shots started coming in, things started getting easier.

Ishan Kishan Said, ‘I learned a lot from the three matches I played against West Indies. I knew what kind of player I was and what the team wanted from me. It is appropriate to play in a ground with such long boundaries, so that the preparation for the T20 World Cup can be done properly. My favorite shot is the bridge. The pull shots I hit were my favorite shots.

Let us tell you that Team India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first T20 match played at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium. Batting first, India scored 199 runs for 2 wickets in 20 overs. Sri Lankan team could only manage 137 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan scored 89 runs in 56 balls with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes. He was also adjudged player of the match.