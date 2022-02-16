Shreyasi Singh Manoj Tiwari Playing Excellent Innings In Both Sports And Politics Settle Files In Bio-Bubble

Shreyasi Singh And Manoj Tiwari Excellent Innings: BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh has confirmed his place in the Indian National Shooting Team for the 3rd World Cup of ISSF. West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwari has played for India in ODIs and T20 Internationals. He has also played for many teams in the Indian Premier League.

Players joining politics after retirement from the game is not a new thing. However, it is not easy for active players to handle both the fronts. Despite this, shooter Shreyasi Singh and cricketer Manoj Tiwari are playing excellent innings on both sports and politics. Both are active sportspersons and public representatives as well. They are preparing for the upcoming tournaments as well as fulfilling their political responsibilities.

Shreyasi, who was elected from Jamui assembly constituency in Bihar, is scheduled to play two ISSF Shotgun World Cups in Nicosia, Cyprus and Lima, Peru in March 2022. At the same time, Manoj Tiwary has to play Ranji cricket for Bengal from Thursday and he is in bio bubble. Commonwealth Games gold medalist Shreyasi, who is currently world number one in women’s double trap shooting, said, “It gets very tiring at times. Preparing for tournaments and working for the people.

Manoj Tiwari, the Sports Minister of West Bengal and elected from Howrah’s Shivpur assembly seat, got all the files related to his area from the political secretary as soon as he entered the bio-bubble. He said, ‘BCCI has kept a strict five-day quarantine for the Ranji Trophy. On this I got all the necessary files in the hotel itself before entering the bio-bubble. “I will read all the files in five days and sign all the documents related to my work as MLA,” he said.

Manoj Tiwary will not be available in the field for a month due to Ranji Trophy. In such a situation, on the question of how the work will be done in the area, Manoj Tiwari said, ‘All the local leaders, ward councilors know how to do what. I have given all clearances in case of law and order or health emergency. Anyway, after the end of the day’s play, I am available.’

For Shreyasi Singh, the biggest difficulty in striking a balance between shooting and politics is the absence of a shotgun range in Bihar. She will enter the World Cup as the number one shooter in her category. He tweeted, ‘Everything happens for the first time ever. For the first time, an MLA from Bihar is the world’s number one trap shooter, who will play for India in the upcoming World Cup. Thank you all for the love and support.’

Let us tell you that former world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao and chess stalwart Garry Kasporov had also entered politics, but both could not achieve that much success in doing things together. Rajya Sabha MP and star boxer MC Mary Kom is also an active player, while Congress leader Vijender Singh is also a professional boxer.