Shri Vallabhacharya 542nd birth anniversary: Date, time, and significance

Vallabhacharya was born in 1479 A.D at Kashi now Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He belonged to a Telugu Brahmin household. As per the Purnimant lunar calendar adopted in North India, his birth anniversary is well known on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi throughout Vaishakha month.

In response to the Amanta lunar calendar, Vallabhacharya was born on Krishna Paksha Ekadashi throughout Chaitra month. The one distinction is within the identify of the month in each the calendars and the birth anniversary of Shri Vallabhacharya is noticed on the identical day. Vallabhacharya ‘s birth anniversary falls on the identical day as Varuthini Ekadashi.

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti date and time

Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2021 is being noticed on Friday, Might 7, 2021. The Ekadashi tithi will start at 2:10 pm on Might 06, 2021, and ends at 3:32 pm on Might 07, 2021.

Shri Vallabha Acharya Jayanti 2021 significance

Shri Vallabhacharya was a devotional thinker and a zealous devotee of Lord Krishna. He additionally based the Pushti sect in India. He worshipped Shrinathji type of Lord Krishna. He’s often known as Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya.

