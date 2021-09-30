‘Shrinking the conflict’: what does Israel’s new mantra really mean?

JERUSALEM – A new three-word concept is taking root in political and diplomatic discourse in Jerusalem: reducing conflict.

The idea is that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not be resolved in the near future, as both Israel and the Palestinian leadership are divided over whether to resume peace talks, let alone reach a peace deal. But Israel can work to reduce the impact of centuries of conflict on the Palestinians, raising the prospect of peace.

If the conflict cannot be resolved, the argument goes, it can at least be shortened.

The idea has gained momentum since Naftali Bennett replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister in June. The day he took office, he promised to contribute to “reducing friction and reducing conflict” in a speech in parliament.

Two weeks later, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Secretary of State Antony J. A meeting with Blinken pledged to “minimize” the conflict.