‘Shrinking the conflict’: what does Israel’s new mantra really mean?
JERUSALEM – A new three-word concept is taking root in political and diplomatic discourse in Jerusalem: reducing conflict.
The idea is that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not be resolved in the near future, as both Israel and the Palestinian leadership are divided over whether to resume peace talks, let alone reach a peace deal. But Israel can work to reduce the impact of centuries of conflict on the Palestinians, raising the prospect of peace.
If the conflict cannot be resolved, the argument goes, it can at least be shortened.
The idea has gained momentum since Naftali Bennett replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s prime minister in June. The day he took office, he promised to contribute to “reducing friction and reducing conflict” in a speech in parliament.
Two weeks later, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Secretary of State Antony J. A meeting with Blinken pledged to “minimize” the conflict.
The State Department does not use the term, but its officials channel the logic of the concept. They avoid calls for talks to resume, instead pushing for policies that allow Palestinians and Israelis to experience “equal measures of freedom, security, opportunity and dignity”, a formulation Mr Blinken said. Used in May.
For its supporters, “reducing conflict” is a welcome change after the peace process stalled during Mr. Netanyahu’s 12-year term. Negotiations for the establishment of a Palestinian state ended in 2014, and Mr. Netanyahu was dismissed over Palestinian sovereignty. Mr. Bennett also rejects the idea of a Palestinian state, but his supporters argue that he is taking steps to improve the lives of Palestinians.
To its critics, the new mantra is merely a rebranding of Israel’s decades-old approach to the Palestinians. They frame this as a shrewd public relations strategy that was followed by successive Israeli leaders including Mr. Bennett to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, increase the Israeli presence there and reverse a 54-year occupation. obscures.
The phrase was coined by Micah Goodman, an Israeli philosopher who is an informal advisor to Mr. Bennett.
“For the past 12 years, we were caught in a false dualism,” Mr. Goodman said in a recent interview. “Efforts were made to end the conflict, and when they failed, we decided not to do anything about the conflict.”
Another way, he argued, is through articles in The Atlantic and The New York Times. Lacking a peace deal and without withdrawing from the West Bank, the government can still take concrete steps to promote “the economic independence and prosperity of Palestinians”.
“Reducing the Israel-Palestinian conflict will not solve or end the conflict,” Mr Goodman wrote in The Times. “It will have it, it will reduce it. It will expand the freedom of movement of Palestinians, their freedom to develop and their freedom to prosper.
So far, the Bennett government’s efforts to improve the status quo have included a promise to provide 4G mobile internet to Palestinians in the West Bank; reducing the number of Israeli military raids in about 40 percent of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority; and potentially build about 900 new Palestinian homes in areas operated by Israel.
The Bennett government has provided a $156 million loan to help the Palestinian government survive the financial crisis; allowed an additional 15,000 Palestinians to work in Israel; And pledged to regularize the situation for thousands of West Bank Palestinians who lack proper paperwork. Mr. Bennett has also increased public contact between Israeli and Palestinian officials since Mr. Bennett took office, after years of minimal relations under Mr. Netanyahu.
Explaining his approach in an interview with the Times in August, Mr. Bennett said: “They’re not going anywhere, we’re not going anywhere – we’re here together, stuck. But then what do we do? ? Economy, economy, economy.”
He said that “if people have a good future, they have a proper job, they can provide their families with respect and send their children to a good education,” then it is “by dealing with those ordinary things.” Will prove to be far more important that we haven’t found anywhere.”
For Mr. Goodman, these are welcome measures – but not exactly as he wrote about “reducing the conflict” for the first time in 2019.
Mr. Goodman’s idea was not only to improve the quality of Palestinian life, but to expand Palestinian self-rule. He proposed expanding the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority, providing more land for Palestinian officials to allocate for construction projects. And he suggested building a network of Palestinian-patrol highways in the West Bank, to allow Palestinians to move around without spending hours at Israeli checkpoints.
All this, Mr Goodman conceded, could be achieved without returning to negotiations and addressing more contentious issues such as the future of Jerusalem, which is claimed by both sides as their capital.
“Many journalists around the world have misunderstood that reducing conflict means making life easier and better for Palestinians,” he said. “I’m all for it. All right. But it’s not what’s at the heart of the shrinking-conflict paradigm shift. Reducing conflict is about increasing Palestinian self-government. It’s about increasing Palestinian independence.” – Freedom to create, freedom of movement.”
Mr. Bennett’s critics argue that he has less interest in handling conflict than in ignoring it.
In his speech at the United Nations on Monday, he did not mention Palestinians even once.
And while some of his policies demonstrate an effort to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, other practices have contributed rather than eased the conflict.
There was a proposal to build nearly three times as many Israeli houses in the occupied territories, with the government’s plan to build about 900 new Palestinian homes. Critics say that expanding the settlement would make it more difficult to create a contiguous Palestinian state, further reducing the chances of a peace deal.
The military continues to use live fire during protests, conflicts and confrontations. Since Mr Bennett took office, 20 Palestinian civilians have been killed in the past three years, according to records compiled by the United Nations, more than three times during the same period in the past three years.
The Bennett government has also allowed public Jewish prayer at the Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem, a policy that began in secret under Mr Netanyahu and aimed at maintaining peace at one of the most controversial sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Threatens a fragile system. .
A recent Palestinian survey suggested that more than half of Palestinians are largely happy with the new policies aimed at making their lives easier, but a similar number also support armed resistance against the occupation.
Mairav Zonszein, a Tel Aviv-based analyst with the International Crisis Group, a research group, said Israel’s military presence in the West Bank has made it difficult to defuse the conflict.
“While Bennett’s policy of reducing conflict with the Palestinians seeks to keep the West Bank calm by accepting some of the most severe Israeli sanctions on Palestinian livelihoods, Israel’s permanent occupation of the West Bank is an obstacle to that goal.” he said. “You cannot have economic peace or stability in your occupation, because occupation prioritizes Israel’s interests, resources and expansionism over all else.”
Jonathan Shamir contributed reporting.
