Shriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan: Shriram Balaji and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the Cassis Challengers title

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Shriram Balaji clinched the doubles title by defeating Mexico’s Hans Hutch Verdugo and Miguel Angel Reyes Warela in the ATP Cassis Challenger tennis tournament. The third seeded Indian pair defeated the second seeded opponent 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.With this victory, Ramkumar and Balaji got 2670 Euros and 80 ranking points. This was Ramkumar’s first double challenger title since February 2020. Balaji’s last double title was won in April 2019 as the Taipei Challenger.

This is the 7th double challenge victory in the 31-year-old Balaji’s career. Balaji has won 42 future doubles titles, including one with Ramkumar in 2014.

Ramkumar was defeated 7-6 (7), 6-4 by Britain’s eighth seed Liam Brody in the singles semifinals. Ramkumar will now play the Davis Cup in Finland from September 18.