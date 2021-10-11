Shriya Saran blessed the girl

Actress Shriya Saran shared a video on social media on October 11 and informed that she has become the mother of a girl. However, Shriya Saran said that she became a mother in 2020 last year. In the video shared by the actress, she looks very happy with her husband Andrei Koshev and daughter.

Shriya Saran shared a video from her Instagram account on Monday. The video begins in 2021 and shows Shriya Saran’s husband Andrei Koshchev drinking something in a cup and holding her daughter in her arms. Then Andrei Koschev gets up and tries to get his daughter to drink from the same cup and they both kiss their daughter. The year 2020 is shown at the end of the video. In which Andrei Koshchev is seen listening to his wife Shriya Saran’s baby bump.





Shriya Saran wrote with this video, ‘Hello, 2020 was a memorable time for us. When the whole world was in turmoil, our world was completely changed. Our world was full of adventure, enthusiasm and learning. An angel came into our world. We thank God. All the celebs except the fans are congratulating her on this video of Shriya Saran.

Shriya Saran married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koschev on March 12, 2018. Shriya Saran left Barcelona in August this year and returned to India. Andrei Koshchev is a national level tennis player as well as a well-known businessman. Its own restaurant chain is also very famous in Moscow.



Shriya Saran has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. She was last seen in front of Ajay Devgn in the film ‘Drishyam’. Now Shriya Saran will be seen in director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. The film will be released on January 7, 2022 next year.