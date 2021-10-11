Shriya Saran blessed the girl
Shriya Saran wrote with this video, ‘Hello, 2020 was a memorable time for us. When the whole world was in turmoil, our world was completely changed. Our world was full of adventure, enthusiasm and learning. An angel came into our world. We thank God. All the celebs except the fans are congratulating her on this video of Shriya Saran.
Shriya Saran married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koschev on March 12, 2018. Shriya Saran left Barcelona in August this year and returned to India. Andrei Koshchev is a national level tennis player as well as a well-known businessman. Its own restaurant chain is also very famous in Moscow.
Shriya Saran has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films. She was last seen in front of Ajay Devgn in the film ‘Drishyam’. Now Shriya Saran will be seen in director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. The film will be released on January 7, 2022 next year.
Shriya Saran with husband and daughter
#Shriya #Saran #blessed #girl
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.