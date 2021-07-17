Shruti Haasan Kissed Her Boyfriend in public place | Shruti Haasan kisses her boyfriend openly, romantic while shopping

New Delhi: Shruti Haasan, the famous actress of Bollywood and South film industry, remains very active on social media. Recently he posted some such photos that created panic on social media.

Shruti was seen with boyfriend

Shruti Haasan is often spotted with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika and she also shares pictures on social media. Recently, Shruti Haasan went for grocery shopping in Mumbai with her best friends Amrita Ram and Shantanu Hazarika. The actress has shown its glimpse on social media.

kissed boyfriend

Shruti Haasan shared some pictures on her Instagram story on Saturday. In these pictures you can see that she is seen hugging her friend Amrita Ram in the supermarket. At the same time, she is seen kissing her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika and both are seen in the same mask.

shruti movies

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s film Vakil Saab, released earlier this year. She will soon be seen in the film ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas. Shruti Haasan made her acting debut in Bollywood in the year 2009 with the film ‘Luck’. He worked in many films like ‘D-Day’, ‘Ramiya Vastavaiya’, ‘Gabbar is Back’, ‘Welcome Back’.

