Shruti Haasan responds to fans: Interaction session with Shruti Haasan fans: Shruti Haasan was asked all sorts of questions except marriage. Shruti Haasan answered everyone’s questions.

Fans asked Shruti Haasan all sorts of questions except marriage. One fan asked, ‘Why do you look like a vampire?’ Another fan asked, ‘Are you part of the Illuminati?’ Shruti Haasan answered everyone’s questions.
Shruti Haasan may not have spoken openly about her love life but she often shares photos with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika on social media. On the work front, Shruti Haasan last year appeared in Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakil Saab’, which was released earlier this year. She will be seen in the movie ‘Salar’ with Prabhas.
