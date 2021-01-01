Shruti Haasan responds to fans: Interaction session with Shruti Haasan fans: Shruti Haasan was asked all sorts of questions except marriage. Shruti Haasan answered everyone’s questions.

Apart from acting in films, actress Shruti Haasan also entertains her fans on social media. Recently, Shruti Haasan interacted with her fans and answered their questions. Meanwhile, one of his fans asked a question about the marriage. The actress gave him a funny answer.

A fan asked Shruti Hassan when she will get married. On this she said, ‘I don’t think I will be completely honest. I think it’s time to move on. It’s 2021 and there are more urgent questions in the world and more burning questions … peace! ‘



Fans asked Shruti Haasan all sorts of questions except marriage. One fan asked, ‘Why do you look like a vampire?’ Another fan asked, ‘Are you part of the Illuminati?’ Shruti Haasan answered everyone’s questions.

Shruti Haasan may not have spoken openly about her love life but she often shares photos with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika on social media. On the work front, Shruti Haasan last year appeared in Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakil Saab’, which was released earlier this year. She will be seen in the movie ‘Salar’ with Prabhas.

