Shruti Haasan Shared Photo Of Her Tattoo and gone topless | Shruti Haasan went topless to show off her tattoo

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Haasan is very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing her beautiful pictures on social media. Once again Shruti has shown her glamorous style. He got a tattoo done and showed it to the fans.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of Indian cinema veteran Kamal Haasan, also makes her acting iron known. Shruti has made fans crazy about herself by working in one of the rarest films in her career so far. Meanwhile, the actress has shared such a photo of herself on Instagram, due to which she has come in the headlines.

Shruti is a great actress as well as a singer. Shruti still likes singing more than acting. In such a situation, Shruti Haasan photo, who is active on social media, has recently shared glamorous and sizzling photos. Shruti makes fans crazy about herself by sharing her bold photos on Instagram. Now recently Shruti has shared some of her monochrome pictures on Instagram. In this black and white photo, Shruti is seen in topless style.

Not only this, in this topless photo, he has also revealed the tattoo on his back, this tattoo is his name written in Tamil language. Let us tell you that while sharing the photo, Shruti has written in the caption that speak my name, speak loudly. The fans of the actress are very much liked by her fans of getting tattoos. Many people have liked this picture of Shruti and are encouraging her for the tattoo.

Shruti is now going to be seen in Salar with Prabhas. The film will release on April 14 next year. Apart from this, Shruti’s last Hindi release is The Powder, which was introduced on Zee5 this year. Shruti appeared with Vidyut Jammwal in this film. Apart from South, the actress has also left a deep mark in Hindi cinema. At present, the actress is dominated among the fans with this special photo of her.

