Shubham completed his education while working in a shoe shop – he became an IAS officer

Becoming an IAS and IPS officer is the dream of every Indian youth. For this, millions of young people from all corners of the country sit for this exam after years of hard work. In this struggle, people do their best, but even then only a select few candidates succeed. Even after this, most of the candidates are struggling with all the difficulties and are preparing for the next year.

Today we are going to tell you the success story of a young man from Rajasthan who faced all the difficulties but did not give up. Overcoming all difficulties, he fulfilled his dream of becoming an IAS officer. Let us know the story of Shubham Gupta who got All India Radio Rank 6 in 2018, which was difficult since childhood.



Shubham received his early education from Jaipur, Rajasthan. His father went to Maharashtra for work, where he took a small house. After that, the youngest of three siblings Shubham and his sister Bhagyashree went to live with their father. Here he enrolled in a school far from home. I had to catch the train every morning to get to school. It was three o’clock in the evening when I returned. Shubham’s father had bought a house on Dahanu Road in Maharashtra, where he had opened a small shop.

There were days of financial crisis and Shubham felt that it was his responsibility to help his father as his elder brother Krishna was away from home to prepare for IIT. So after school, Shubham used to reach the shop till four o’clock and stay there till night. I used to study here in my spare time. At this time Shubham was 8th. He lived like this for five years from class VIII to XII. It didn’t make him a friend, nor did he play any games, because he didn’t have time for all this.

Passed 10th with excellent marks



Shubham was smart in studies since childhood. Even after studying with work, Shubham passed 10th. After that, people suggested choosing science, but he liked the subject of commerce. Shubham came to Delhi for further education after 12th standard. Here he wanted to get admission in Shri Ram College of Commerce, which for some reason could not happen. This made them very frustrated. Then his older brother explained to him that he had done well where he had been admitted. After that, Shubham did B.Com and M.Com from a college in Delhi.

My father’s dream made my dream come true



When Shubham was studying in Delhi, he had no intention of sitting for the UPSC exam. At the same time, his father was in financial trouble. When Shubham went to his father on vacation, his father told Shubham about his problems, saying, “Son, if you want to be a big officer, there will be no such problems.” This word of his father settled in Shubham’s heart and from that day on Shubham made this dream of his father his dream. After reaching Delhi, he started preparing for the UPSC exams.

Even UPSC Pre could not pass in the first attempt



Shubham took the UPSC 2015 exam for the first time after a year of preparation, but he could not even pass the pre-exam in the first attempt. After that, Shubham prepared for the exam day and night throughout the year and sat for the 2016 exam again. This time Shubham was selected but he got the number 366, but he was not happy with the position he got according to this rank. Shubham was selected for the Indian Audit and Accounts Service. So Shubham started preparing again, but in the third attempt of 2017, Shubham did not succeed. However, even after that, Shubham continued to prepare without losing courage.

Finished 6th in 4th attempt



Shubham decided to sit for the fourth attempt in the 2018 UPSC exams. This time he worked hard to prepare for the exam. This time Shubham’s hard work paid off and he was ranked 6th in All India. After this Shubham got Maharashtra cadre. Shubham is currently posted at Bhamragad, ITDP, Assistant Collector and Project Officer at Etapalli. From this success of Shubham we learn that no matter how many defeats we have to face in life, we have to keep working till we reach our destination.