Shubman Gill Able To Turn Spark into Wildfire Former Head Coach Ravi Shastri Comments on Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah

Ravi Shastri, former head coach of the Indian cricket team, said, ‘I have always said that IPL has made a difference. Now the level of exposure is very different.

Ravi Shastri, during his tenure as coach, not only made India a leading brand of cricket, but also produced strong and fearless cricketers. Cricketers who are ready to take Indian cricket to the next era.

The rise of the pace battery and the emergence of some promising youngsters with the skills to surprise with their performances can be considered as two great achievements of Shastri’s tenure. Apart from this, India also had an unprecedented record abroad.

Ravi Shastri may have stepped down as India’s head coach, but his admiration for this over-confident and talented group of players continues to grow. Praising the current brigade of youngsters, Shastri has picked three players who are different from those seen in previous eras of Indian cricket.

Ravi Shastri said in a conversation with ‘The Week’, ‘He is brilliant! Pant, Shubman Gill, Bumrah – it’s only been a few years since he made his debut for India. But he has the same trust in him as his predecessors. It is only as the enthusiasm and fearlessness of the youth is far greater. They are far more experienced than the previous generations.

The rise of Jasprit Bumrah is not hidden from anyone. In less than two years, Bumrah has become the leader of India’s pace battery in Tests, while taking his game several notches higher in ODIs and T20Is.

Then there is Rishabh Pant, who has cemented his place in the team since his return in late 2020. His exploits in Australia and later at home against England are legends. There is no doubt that the 23-year-old will be a key player for India in the upcoming two World Cups.

On the other hand, the spark that Shubman Gill has shown inside himself seems to be highly capable of turning it into a wildfire. Ravi Shastri said, ‘I have always said that IPL has made a difference. Now the level of exposure is very different.

“Sharing the dressing room with the best in the world, playing with and against them and then coming into the Indian team. This makes them far more experienced. Prior to that when I played for the Indian team, I had faced a maximum speed of 74 kmph in domestic cricket. Then, when I made my debut for Team India, I faced Imran Khan and West Indies fast bowlers.