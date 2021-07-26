Shunned by G.O.P., Cheney and Kinzinger Seek Answers on Jan. 6 Riot

WASHINGTON – Outside the White House on Monday, the day before the first hearing to investigate the Capitol Riot, Representative Kevin McCarthy had an insult and threat to the two members of his party daring to participate in the investigation into how and why a pro Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan.6.

He mocked Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a staunch Conservative and member of a historic Republican family, and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Congressman and Air Force veteran, as “Republicans of Pelosi.” Referring to the Speaker of the House who chose them to sit on the special panel investigating the assault. As the leader of the minority, he suggested he might try to strip them of other committee duties as punishment.

Around the same time, Ms Pelosi made it clear that the couple would play a leading role in the proceedings. Ms Cheney would be cast in the place traditionally played by a senior committee member, allowing her to make an opening statement immediately after the president, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi.

The divergent moves reflected the unusual place Ms Cheney and Mr Kinzinger find themselves in as the investigation begins – ostracized by their own party and adopted by Democrats as the only Republicans willing to demand a full, bipartisan account of the worst attack on Congress in centuries.