Shweta Bachchan shared beautiful photo with mother Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani daughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted on it

Shweta Bachchan has recently shared her beautiful photo with mother Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani, which is very much liked on social media.

Shweta Bachchan, daughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, is seen very active on social media. Every day Shweta keeps sharing her photos and videos with the fans. In this sequence, he recently shared a cute photo of himself with mother Jaya Bachchan and actress Tina Ambani. This photo is being liked very much on social media.

Shweta Bachchan shared this photo on her Instagram handle. Along with this, he has also given a cute caption while sharing the photo. She wrote ‘Ft my Mamacitas’, which translates to ‘small mother’ or ‘charming mother’ in Hindi. It is known to all that Bachchan and Ambani family are very close to each other.

Let us tell you, on Friday, there was Mehndi Ceremony of Tina and Anil Ambani’s sons Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah. This photo shared by Shweta was done during this function.

This photo shared by Shweta is being liked a lot on social media. Fans are praising him fiercely by commenting on this photo of him. At the same time, his daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has written ‘Meeeeeendi’ in the comment section, as well as shared a heart emoji. Along with this, Bhavna Pandey has also shared a loving emoji in the comment. Commenting on one of his fans, he wrote, ‘There are many beautiful photos’. The other said ‘beautiful’.

Jaya Bachchan is rarely seen in photos from Bollywood parties and get-togethers, but her daughter Shweta Bachchan captured this special moment in the photo.

Significantly, in an episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati-13’, Neena Gupta asked Amitabh Bachchan if he lied to his wife Jaya. Responding to which Amitabh said with a smile, ‘Ours is such that I have to lie every day’.

On the other hand, in an episode of ‘KBC-13’, Amitabh was asked about Jaya Bachchan’s bargaining hobby in a special episode of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, to which Amitabh replied in a great way. He had said ‘Which woman is there who does not bargain’.