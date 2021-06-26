Shweta Nanda hates this habit of sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

New Delhi. Bollywood’s beautiful actress Aishwarya Rai is the ideal daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family. Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007. Since marriage, she is the darling of the Bachchan family. He shares a good relationship with his mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. Often the three are spotted together on several occasions. But different types of news keep coming about his relationship with Nand Shweta Nanda. Once Shweta also revealed that she hates a habit of sister-in-law Aishwarya.

Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor gave his views on sex life and porn

Aishwarya hates a habit

Actually, once Shweta Nanda along with her brother Abhishek Bachchan reached Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee with Karan. Here both of them answered many questions impeccably. At the same time, Shweta also spoke openly about her relationship with sister-in-law Aishwarya. He said on a question asked about Aishwarya, she is a good mother, daughter-in-law and sister-in-law along with being a self-made strong woman. But I don’t like one of his habits at all.

does not answer phone calls

After this Shweta says, ‘Aishwarya’s worst habit is that she is not used to answering phone-messages. She will never answer your phone calls. She is also very bad at maintaining time management, due to which everyone is often late. After this, when Abhishek Bachchan was also asked about Aishwarya’s bad habit, he says, ‘I love Aishwarya, because she also loves me but her packing skills are not good at all which no one can tolerate. can do.’

Also read: What will Kareena Kapoor do if she gets stuck in a lift with ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan?

Abhishek is most afraid of Aishwarya

Apart from this, Shweta Nanda had made a big disclosure about Abhishek and Aishwarya. Karan had asked Abhishek who he was most afraid of among his mother Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. On this his sister told that she is most afraid of Aishwarya.

#Shweta #Nanda #hates #habit #sisterinlaw #Aishwarya #Rai #Bachchan