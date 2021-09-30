Shweta Tiwari admitted to hospital

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari had to be hospitalized due to weakness and low blood pressure. On top of this, while ex-husband Abhinav Kohli wished her a speedy recovery, she also mocked her weight loss.

Shweta Tiwari was recently seen in ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’. She also appeared in the show’s finale last week. Her team issued an official statement when Shweta’s health deteriorated. Due to constant travel, climate change and not getting enough rest, Shweta’s health deteriorated and she had to be hospitalized, he said.



As news of Shweta’s hospitalization spread on social media, Abhinav Kohli wrote a letter to her. In it, she joked about the actress losing and changing weight, wishing Shweta a speedy recovery. He also said that although a case is pending in his court with Shweta in the custody of the child, Shweta prays for his speedy recovery.



‘We build more bodies than we need to look beautiful and …’

Abhinav Kohli wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account, ‘The battle for me and my son’s right to meet and live together is in his place and is going on in court, but Shweta may recover soon. Go. Poor actor, to be beautiful in front of all of you and get more love from all of you, keep building more body than necessary. He eats less and less food and then one day his heart gets tired.

Abhinav and Shweta are living separately, child custody case is ongoing

Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli have been living apart for a long time. Shortly after the marriage, news broke that their relationship was falling apart. The news of their marriage breaking up first came in 2019. After that there was a lot of quarrel between them, after which Abhinav had to stay in jail for two days. Shweta and Abhinav are currently in custody over the custody of their son Rayansh.



Abhinav had made this allegation

When Shweta Tiwari went to Cape Town for the shooting of ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11’, Abhinav accused her of leaving Ryansh in a hotel room and went to the shooting. He then claimed in a video post that the boy was wandering from hotel to hotel in search of Rayansh. So Shweta Tiwari said that she had told Abhinav that she was going to South Africa. The child is completely safe with his family.