Shweta Tiwari Controversial Statement FIR Against Actress In Bhopal

Shweta Tiwari Controversy: Shweta Tiwari, who has made a tremendous mark in the world of TV, has been embroiled in controversies regarding one of her statements. An FIR has been registered against the actress under section 295A of IPC at Shyamla Hills police station in Bhopal for her controversial statement. Along with this, Shweta Tiwari has also been accused of hurting the religious faith of the people. Actually, the actress gave a statement about her new webseries ‘Bhagwan’ in Bhopal.

During the launch event of the web series, Shweta Tiwari had said that ‘God’ is taking the size of her bra. The actress came under the target of people for her statement. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also expressed displeasure over his statement. After her intervention, an FIR was registered against the actress in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh minister expressed displeasure over the actress: Narottam Mishra also interacted with the media on Thursday regarding the controversial statement of Shweta Tiwari. He said, “I have also heard and seen Shweta Tiwari’s statement. I condemn this thing. I have ordered Bhopal Police Commissioner to investigate the matter and report to me soon. Only then will action be taken.

What was Shweta Tiwari’s controversial statement: Shweta Tiwari’s web series ‘Bhagwan’ is based on the world of fashion. In this series, Saurabh Raj Jain will also play the lead role with him, who was seen playing the role of Lord Krishna in ‘Mahabharata’. It is believed that he will play the role of ‘Bra Fitter’ in the series. In such a situation, the actress was heard jokingly saying in a video, “God is taking the size of my bra.”

Let us inform that till now no explanation has been presented by Shweta Tiwari regarding this statement. Along with this, the actress has not given any reaction to the FIR registered against her. Apart from this, Shweta Tiwari has been in controversies many times before. Last year, the actress had come into controversies for a legal battle with her ex-husband regarding the son.

Shweta Tiwari apologizes: Amidst the growing controversy over the statement, Shweta Tiwari has now apologized. He said, “It has come to my notice that the comment made by my colleague about the previous character is being misinterpreted. When you listen carefully and understand it, then you will know that the previous character of ‘Bhagwan’ Saurabh Jain is being called. I have taken this as an example while interacting with the media. But it has been made completely wrong.

Apologizing, Shweta Tiwari further said, “I will not intentionally or unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments. I had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments, neither by my words nor by my actions. Even after this, I apologize to those people whose sentiments have been hurt because of me.