Shweta Tiwari Daughter Palak Tiwari Talks About Her Step Father Abhinav Kohli

I can pay my mother’s medical bill

Palak Tiwari said that I can pay the medical bill of my maternal grandmother along with the medical bill of my maternal grandfather. I want to be the person they can trust for my family. Whatever my family wants, I can be that person.

Palak Tiwari said this on mother

Palak further said that I know that my mother does not like to keep Reyansh at home. They have a very sweet relationship. If someone in the family was earning according to her, she would stay in the house with him.

Mother leaves brother and goes to work

This is what I want for my brother. I know she leaves him and goes to work. I know she works so hard. Significantly, in the year 2019, Shweta Tiwari had accused Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence.

Shweta Tiwari said on the breakdown of marriage

Shweta Tiwari had said on the breakdown of her marriage that I have many responsibilities. I have to take care of many people. I cannot drown in any kind of misery. My daughter, my son, I have to look after the whole house. I am the only one earning at home.