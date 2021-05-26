Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Abs in Latest Set of Pictures, Fans Call Her Super Hot

Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Abs in Latest Set of Footage, Fans Call Her Super Hot





Cape City: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and TV actor Shweta Tiwari is wiping her followers’ mid-week blues along with her one more set of ravishing photos from the units of the action-reality present. There is no such thing as a doubt in saying that she is slaying Instagram along with her magnificence and appeal. Within the pictures, she will be seen clad in a lightweight pink sports activities bra with stripes teamed up with matching monitor pants and a pair of neon sports activities footwear. Flaunting her completely toned abs and contagious smile in the viral pictures, she turns up the warmth for positive! Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Contestants Are Residing in Bio Bubble And There’s ‘no Rivalry’

She has been dolled up for one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Within the pictures, she will be seen clad in a Rashmi Chhabra couture Simply Billi and has been styled by Saachi Vijaywargia. Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya Provides a Savage Reply to CarryMinati For Roasting Bigg Boss 14 Contestants: ‘Kuch Logon Ka Naam Auron Ko Badnaam Karne Se Hota Hai’

Test Out The Photographs Right here:

Shweta additionally shared an image with co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh and captioned it, “Tiwari and Bihari”.

Earlier, she opted for a stunning white-red floral saree. She teamed up her look with a pair of earrings and refined make-up.

Ever since, Shweta has misplaced oodles of weight, she retains sharing pictures flaunting her sartorial selections. Just a few days again, she shared her beautiful photos in a crimson striped crop prime and denim.

Shweta is at present in Cape City and is busy taking pictures for the action-reality present, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has shed oodles of weight and retains sharing her scorching photos on social media leaving followers gasping for breath. The brand new season includes TV stars comparable to Shweta, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, amongst others. In the meantime, on the work entrance, she was final seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.