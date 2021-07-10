Shweta Tiwari Happy on daughter Palak Tiwari’s Bollywood debut, but sad to this | Shweta Tiwari revealed before the debut of daughter Palak Tiwari, regrets about it

New Delhi: Shweta Tiwari is a proud mother as daughter Palak Tiwari is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. However, the television star regrets that she could not give more than her support to Palak as she primarily belongs to a different industry.

The loss of being from the TV industry

Shweta Tiwari said, ‘I feel very proud because whatever she got, she did it with her hard work and her audition. I was just there to support him. I couldn’t give him anything more as he was in a different industry. (I) am from the TV industry and she is going to debut in the film industry.

The way of work is different in both the industries.

Shweta Tiwari said, ‘The way of working in these two industries is completely different. I guess I couldn’t have helped him much, which I am sorry for. She is such a hardworking girl and I am very proud of her.

Be a part of the industry for two decades

40-year-old Shweta has been a part of the television industry for more than two decades. She gained popularity with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, and later starred in shows like ‘Parvarish’, ‘Begusarai’ and ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’.

Will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Shweta will soon be seen in the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors. (Input IANS)

