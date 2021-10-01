Shweta Tiwari keeps boy’s custody: Mumbai High Court refuses to remand Abhinav Kohli

TV actress Shweta Tiwari has received a big relief from the Mumbai High Court. In a dispute with husband Abhinav Kohli, the court allowed the couple’s five-year-old son Ryansh to stay with his mother Shweta Tiwari. However, Abhinav Kohli will be given a chance to meet his son. He can talk to your child every day via video conferencing, while on the weekends he can meet your child for two hours. Shweta and Abhinav can decide on this side by mutual consent about the time or day.

Abhinav Kohli had filed a petition in the court seeking custody of the child. Abhinav had in his petition alleged that Shweta had illegally kept her son away from him. Abhinav had also demanded that the boy be produced before the court.



Abhinav made these claims in court

Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari got married on July 13, 2013. Three years later, in 2016, son Ryansh was born. But after that, their relationship soured. Abhinav went to his mother’s house and started living there. His mother also lives in the same building in the Kandivali East area, which houses Shweta Tiwari. Abhinav claims that Shweta not only separated the child from the father, but also tried to send the child out of the country. Abhinav says that Shweta is an actress and she is very busy, so she cannot take care of her child. Although he himself has not taken any work after 2019, so that he can give time to the family.

Shweta Tiwari accused by lawyer

Abhinav’s lawyer Swapna Kode told the court that Ryansh was a victim of corona infection during the epidemic. Not only that, during that time Abhinav Kohli and his mother took care of the child. So from November 2020 Abhinav is not allowed to meet his son.

Shweta’s lawyers attacked Abhinav again

Hrishikesh Mundargi, counsel representing Shweta Tiwari in the court, on the other hand, said that her client was carrying out her professional duties so that she could take care of herself and the children. He denied all the allegations made by Abhinav Kohli. Not only that, Shweta made serious allegations of abusing Abhinav and abusing his daughter Palak Tiwari. Shweta filed a copy of the old police complaint in court and said Abhinav was still threatening her family. In such a case, if he comes in contact with his child, it will have a bad effect on the child as well.

What both judges said in the order

After hearing arguments from both sides, a bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice NJ Jamadar said in its order that “in our view, the health issue of a minor cannot be resolved by simply saying that his parents are in the performance. Because of their professional duties.” Can. This cannot be the only criterion. Shweta Tiwari is a busy actress, her commitment to her work for the custody of her son cannot be overstated. The court also observed that Abhinav Kohli did not present any evidence which would show that the custody of the child along with Shweta Tiwari is unfavorable for the welfare and development of the child.

