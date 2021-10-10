Shweta Tiwari Parent Dance Video: Shweta Tiwari dancing with her daughter Palak on her birthday Watch the video: Fans were amazed to see Shweta Tiwari and Palak in the dance video, said- Who is the mother, who is the girl

Shweta Tiwari has found a lot of love in the TV industry, be it ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi’ or ‘Bigg Boss’, she has shown her energetic acting everywhere. Shweta, who made her mark in Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Se’, is ruling the industry today. Shweta is currently on holiday with her daughter Palak Tiwari, whose video is in the news.

Shweta Tiwari has shared a video in which she is seen dancing with her daughter. The two look like good friends in this video. Shweta’s son is also seen standing nearby. People are praising these two after watching this video. Some are telling the two as sisters and some are telling Shweta – you are not looking for Palak’s mother.





Sharing this video, Shweta wrote in the caption, ‘Birthday dance with my princess.’ Shweta Tiwari’s birthday was on October 4 and Palak’s on the 8th. The two have celebrated this special occasion together.



Earlier, Palat Tiwari had also posted an amazing video of her dancing with her mother. Even in this video, people are calling the two sisters.

Please be informed that Palak Tiwari is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. The film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is based on real life in Noida. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan and Tanisha Mukherjee.