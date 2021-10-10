Shweta Tiwari Parent Dance Video: Shweta Tiwari dancing with her daughter Palak on her birthday Watch the video: Fans were amazed to see Shweta Tiwari and Palak in the dance video, said- Who is the mother, who is the girl
Sharing this video, Shweta wrote in the caption, ‘Birthday dance with my princess.’ Shweta Tiwari’s birthday was on October 4 and Palak’s on the 8th. The two have celebrated this special occasion together.
Earlier, Palat Tiwari had also posted an amazing video of her dancing with her mother. Even in this video, people are calling the two sisters.
Please be informed that Palak Tiwari is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. The film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ is based on real life in Noida. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan and Tanisha Mukherjee.
