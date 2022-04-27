Shweta Tiwari reply for haters with glamorous photo saying tere baap ka .

Popular actress Shweta Tiwari has once again given a befitting reply to the trollers. Shweta Tiwari keeps sharing pictures of her many bold photoshoots. In such a situation, many times they also have to face dirty comments. Shweta Tiwari has worked a lot on her weight in the last one year and she keeps uploading pictures of her many bold photoshoots.

In such a situation, Shweta Tiwari also trolls more. After being silent for a long time, Shweta Tiwari has given a befitting reply to all those who keep making lewd comments about Shweta and her daughter Palak Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari has once again shared her smiling pictures and with it has written in the caption for the haters that they say, what is laughing so much?

And we say – what happens to your father? People are commenting a lot on this post of Shweta Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari is very popular on social media due to her hot photos.

Let us tell you that in these pictures Shweta Tiwari has shared many of her pictures in floral dress and her beauty is shining even more due to the smile on her face. Shweta Tiwari has worked a lot on her fitness. For the past several days, she has also gathered a lot of discussion about her abs.

It is worth noting that Shweta Tiwari can soon be seen in a web series of a show. At present, she is dominated by her style and fashion on Instagram. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is also stylish like her. She is known for her glamor style at a young age. Recently, about his stepfather Abhinav Kohli, he had said that his mother is handling the house alone.

english summary Shweta Tiwari reply for haters with glamorous photo saying tere baap ka, read here in details

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 16:22 [IST]