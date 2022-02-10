Shweta tiwari sexy saree 5 bold photoshoot photo viral on internet. shweta tiwari sexy saree bold photoshoot look viral on internet

Shweta Tiwari’s killer look

Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram itself testifies that fitness and figure should be like Shweta Tiwari. Shweta Tiwari has shared many stunning photos on her Instagram from stylish gown to saree. Shweta Tiwari’s beauty and hotness are made on seeing together.

Shweta Tiwari worked on her fitness during the Sony TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. With the entry of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shweta Tiwari’s glamor dominated from episode to launch.

Shweta Tiwari’s saree look

Shweta Tiwari herself had informed that she gave priority to fitness at the behest of daughter Palak. Shweta Tiwari credits her zero size body to daughter Palak.

Seeing Shweta Tiwari, it does not seem that she is the mother of two children. Like Shweta, her daughter Palak is also most seen on the internet due to her bold look. Recently, Shweta Tiwari was seen in the finale with Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 15.