Shweta Tiwari son Reyansh doing Salman Khan Radhe Seeti Maar Step Latest Photo Viral | Shweta Tiwari’s son did Salman Khan’s ‘whistle maar’ step, it’s hard for fans to stop laughing

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tiwari is very active on social media. Recently, he has shared some of his latest pictures on Instagram, in which his son Reyansh is seen doing the steps of the song ‘Seeti Maar’ from Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe’. In the song ‘Seeti Maar’ from Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s film ‘Radhe’, Salman Khan danced with a T-shirt stuck in his head.

Reyansh performs ‘Whistle Maar’ dance

This dance step became very popular and now Shweta Tiwari has shared this picture of her son in which he is also seen with T-shirt stuck in his head. Actually Shweta Tiwari had shared these pictures while wishing her friend Anuradha Sareen a happy birthday, in which her son Reyansh is also seen. Shweta herself has written in the caption about Reyansh stepping on the whistle.

Abhinav had made allegations

Let us tell you that Shweta Tiwari often remains in the discussion about her son Reyansh. In fact, Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli have a tussle over Reyansh. Recently, when Shweta Tiwari went to Cape Town for the shooting of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, there was a fierce verbal war between Shweta and Abhinav.

There was a fierce verbal war

In fact, Abhinav had alleged that Shweta has left son Reyansh in the hotel itself and she is very worried about her son. Abhinav had posted many videos in which he made various allegations against Shweta. Shweta Tiwari also replied to Abhinav in the same manner.

