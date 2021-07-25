Shweta Tiwari spoke openly on her mistakes, said- Money for me is not the only attraction | Shweta Tiwari spoke openly on her mistakes, said- ‘Money for me…’

New Delhi: Television star Shweta Tiwari has been a part of the industry for more than two decades. He is happy with the way his career has shaped up and has no regrets.

learned from mistakes

Shweta Tiwari said in a conversation, ‘I am very happy with my career development, even the mistakes I have made in my career. I have learned something from him. I don’t regret anything in my career. The 40-year-old actress said that she has always tried to do something different.

money no work seen

Shweta Tiwari said, ‘I never made myself monotonous. I have never done the same kind of roles over and over again. As long as I am working, I am going to do different things. For me, money was not the criterion, work was the criterion.

happy to look back

The actress said, ‘When I look back, I am very happy and want to look ahead. I want to do many roles and different types of work.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is seen

Shweta is currently seen in the 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors. Shweta started working in the year 1999, it was her portrayal of Prerna Sharma Bajaj in the popular TV show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’, which ran from 2001–2008, that made her a household name. She was later seen in television series including ‘Parvarish’, ‘Begusarai’ and ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’.

Also read- Malaika Arora will soon surprise the fans! Getting ready to do something big

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to