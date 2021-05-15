Shweta Tiwari Teases Fans With BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sets, Courtesy Abhinav Shukla

Shweta Tiwari Teases Fans With BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Units, Courtesy Abhinav Shukla





Cape City: Actor Shweta Tiwari, who's at the moment in Cape City for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, typically teases followers together with her gorgeous photos or by sharing BTS Movies from the units. On Wednesday morning, she took to Instagram to share her video from the units of the present. Within the video, she could be seen clad in a inexperienced tracksuit teamed up with a white sleeveless crop high and a pair of white sneakers. She additionally provides her followers a sneak peek into her self-importance van. As soon as once more, flaunting her completely toned abs, she appears scorching, as all the time.

The video has been shot by her co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. She captioned it, "Bts with Probably the most gifted Man on the units @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (masks off just for the shot). (sic)"

Watch Video Right here:

Earlier, she shared her photograph in a pink tee and denim shorts. The images have been clicked by Arjun Bijlani.

Ever since, Shweta has misplaced oodles of weight, she retains sharing images flaunting her saratorial selections. Just a few days again, she shared her gorgeous photos in a purple striped crop high and denim.

Shweta is at the moment in Cape City and is busy taking pictures for action-reality present, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has shed oodles of weight and retains sharing her scorching photos on social media leaving followers gasping for breath. The brand new season includes of TV stars equivalent to Shweta, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, amongst others. In the meantime, on the work entrance, she was final seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.