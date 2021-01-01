Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari reveals the first look in the movie Rosy

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari’s debut film ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ has revealed her look. Like other teasers, this video is very scary, with blinking eyes.

While sharing this teaser, Palak wrote, ‘It has arrived. I was looking forward to this day and finally Rosie with all of you. This is very special to me and will always be. Is here.





Earlier, the look of Tanisha Mukherjee and Arbaaz Khan in the film has also come to the fore. We tell you that ‘Rosie the Saffron Chapter’ is a story full of horror and suspense. The film is based on a true incident in Gurugram, which revolves around the character of ‘Rosie’. Palak will be seen in the role of Rosie in the film. Rosie Joe Kesar is one of the BPO employees and is said to be possessed by a ghost.



Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut in ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. Vivek Oberoi is also one of the producers of this film.

