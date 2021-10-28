Shweta Tiwari’s daughter’s unique style will be seen in the video of B Praak, bold pictures of Palak Tiwari surfaced

After debuting in the industry, now Shweta’s daughter Palak is going to be seen in a music video.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is quite popular on social media for her bold and beautiful pictures. Recently, Palak made her Bollywood debut with ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. For a long time there were reports that soon she would debut in Bollywood. These reports were from when Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor were preparing to enter the industry.

After debuting in the industry, now Shweta’s daughter Palak is going to be seen in a music video. In her first song itself, Palak Tiwari will be seen working with B Praak. At the same time, Hardy Sandhu will also be in this video along with Palak.

Along with this, Palak’s banging first look has come out from the music video. Palak’s mother Shweta Tiwari herself told about this. Let me tell you, in the music video of Palak, the music is by B Praak, while this song has been sung by Jani in her own words. This song is going to release on 30 October.

Shweta Tiwari gave information about this while sharing the video poster of the daughter. On her Insta post, Shweta said- ‘Proud moment, oh my God, finally that time has come. Palak Tiwari’s first music video ‘Bijli-Bijli’ with Hardy Sandhu. Going to release on 30th October.

Shweta further wrote in the caption – ‘It is no less than a dream that Palak is working with legend director Arvind Khaaria and performing on the song which is written by the well-known Jani and music is given by B Praak. .’

Palak Tiwari has also shared a post with fans from her official Insta. Giving the caption, the actress wrote- ‘Finally the time has come for me to reveal my look. My first music video, releasing on 30th October. It was a big dream for me to work with Arvind Khaaria.

Many other celebs have reacted to this post of Shweta and Palak. Many stars were seen congratulating him while commenting. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Aggarwal commented on Palak’s post- ‘Amazing Palak, congratulations.’ At the same time, Arjun Bijlani also commented and congratulated Shweta Tiwari.