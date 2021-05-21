Shweta Tiwari’s First Husband Raja Chaudhary Wants Her to Resolve with Abhinav Kohli





Mumbai: TV actor Shweta Tiwari has been making headlines for her for dramatic bodily transformation and sizzling determine. Not solely this, she can be trending for being a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Whereas Shweta's skilled life, which appears to be like good, nobody can say what's happening in the back of digital camera in her actual life. Shweta Tiwari is dealing with a foul marriage for the second time with Abhinav Kohli and every little thing is now out on social media. Nonetheless, her first husband Raja Chaudhary reveals considerations as he hopes for a reconciliation between the 2. Shweta and Abhinav Kohli have been in dispute over their son, Reyansh.

Shweta has Reyansh's custody and Abhinav Kohli has accused her of not permitting him to meet their son. Talking on this, Raja stated: "No matter is happening between Shweta and Abhinav, I've no proper to converse between them. My purpose just isn't to construct somebody's picture, I simply need reconciliation between the 2," Raja advised Saas, Bahu Aur Betiyaan. "What I stated within the interview about Shweta was simply as a solution to a query. I had additionally appealed to Shweta to let Abhinav meet his son. I don't perceive what the issue is. It can truly be good for his or her son, Reyansh, who will get the love of each his dad and mom."

Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari's marriage was damaged in 2007. Raja earlier stated she just isn't a foul girl. "The sample is similar and that's the reason individuals are questioning Shweta. See, there is no such thing as a doubt that Shweta is a superb mom and an excellent spouse. It's only a sheer coincidence and her dangerous luck that historical past is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. However then this doesn't make her unsuitable or a foul individual", Raja advised the portal.

A number of days in the past, Abhinav had shared a video on social media the place he accused Shweta of being a foul mom and giving precedence to her work over the security of her child throughout the pandemic occasions.