Shweta Tiwari's former husband Raja Chaudhary wants her to reconcile with Abhinav Kohli; says, 'I don't understand what the problem is'





One among the most written about TV information of late is the ugly struggle between Shweta Tiwari and her second husband, Abhinav Kohli. He has alleged that the actress is retaining him away from their son, Reyansh. Two days again, her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary mentioned that it was unlucky that Shweta Tiwari’s second marriage is just not figuring out. She mentioned that she is a superb mom, and it’s incorrect to solid aspersions on her persona. He instructed India At this time, “No matter is occurring between Shweta and Abhinav, I’ve no proper to communicate between them. My goal is just not to construct somebody’s picture, I simply need reconciliation between the two.” It appears Raja Chaudhary had spoken to Abhinav Kohli after it was alleged that he behaved in an inappropriate method with Shweta Tiwari. Additionally Learn – Shweta Tiwari’s first husband, Raja Chaudhary feels its her unhealthy luck that her second marriage failed; calls her a superb mom and good spouse

Raja Chaudhary has mentioned that he wants Shweta Tiwari to permit Reyansh to spend time with his dad. He mentioned, “I don’t understand what the problem is. It can really be good for his or her son, Reyansh, who will get the love of each his mother and father.” As we have now seen, Abhinav Kohli has been making one video after one other explaining his aspect of the story. He instructed Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan that he was in a position to counter the allegations on him as the media is just not biased these days. He says he feels that Shweta Tiwari simply tarnished Raja Chaudhary’s title. Additionally Learn – Shaheer Sheikh’s Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’s return, Indian Idol 12-Amit Kumar controversy, Munmun Dutta – listed below are the TV Newsmakers of the week

Raja Chaudhary mentioned that Abhinav Kohli is benefitting from social media, which was non-existent a decade again. He mentioned, “My story has change into outdated now, so repeating it will not assist. There isn’t a level speaking about what’s bygone.” Additionally Learn – Nationwide Fee For Ladies takes cognisance of Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli’s case after CCTV video surfaces

