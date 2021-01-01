Shweta Tiwari’s Hottest Moonlight Photoshoot Shocks Celebs Girl Palak Tiwari Comments Off

Shweta’s photo went viral Shweta Tiwari has shared photos of her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account and captioned it, ‘Moonlight’. These pictures have received over 2 lakh views so far.

The girl blinked Seeing this hot and sexy avatar of mother Shweta Tiwari, even Palak Tiwari could not stop herself and commented on the pictures, ‘Go off mammmmm’

Sangeeta Bijlani also fell in love Many celebrities from Sangeeta Bijlani to Daljit Kaur, Rati Pandey, Riddhima Pandit, Soumya Tandon are not tired of praising this incarnation of Shweta Tiwari. Sangeeta Bijlani commented, ‘Shweta, you look very hot.’ Daljit Kaur called Shweta ‘inspiring’, while Soumya Tandon called her ‘Lovely’.

Also hang in the red hot avatar Earlier, Shweta Tiwari had done another photoshoot in which she was seen wearing a red dress. Those pictures also created fear on social media. On the commercial front, Shweta Tiwari is currently appearing in the reality show Khatroon Ke Khiladi 11 based on Rohit Shetty’s stunts.

Ever since Shweta Tiwari lost weight, she has been gathering discussion. She has been in the headlines for her transformation. From celebrities to fans, they never tire of admiring his makeover. Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari has done another photoshoot, in which her ultra glam look is surprising everyone.