Shweta Tiwari’s statement on ‘Bra and God’ remark, apologized while clarifying! Shweta Tiwari’s statement on ‘Bra and God’ remark, apologized while clarifying!

11 hours ago
Recently, a statement from Madhya Pradesh came in front of Shweta Tiwari, after which she is being trolled very badly. Actually Shweta Tiwari had said that .. “God is taking the size of my bra”, after this the video went viral and there was an uproar on social media. People said that the thing done on their behalf is condemnable. After a lawsuit was filed against him for this remark,

Television actress Shweta Tiwari released a statement. This statement of Shweta Tiwari is in the news. The actress apologized for hurting people’s sentiments in her statement, but she also said that her words were misinterpreted as they were taken out of context.

This was stated in the press presentation for his next web series, when he was joined on stage by co-stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi and Saurabh Raj Jain among others.

Shweta Tiwari has apologized and said to take this thing in a wrong way. Shweta Tiwari is a very good actress and she has worked in many good films. Talking about controversial statements, it is seen many times that the stars of TV and films keep getting trolled for one reason or the other.

Often their intentions are not such that there is a possibility of creating a ruckus. Currently, Shweta Tiwari is in news about her upcoming projects and will soon make big bangs.

Television Actress Shweta Tiwari’s statement on ‘Bra and God’ remark, apologized while clarifying! Read the statement.

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:01 [IST]

