Shweta Tripathi Sharma considers Escape Live to be one of the best scripts she has read! Shweta Tripathi Sharma considers Escape Live to be one of the best scripts she has read!

Web Series oi-Salman Khan

It is every actor’s dream to be a part of an impressive story, but this opportunity is rarely available. In such a situation, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who will be seen in the role of Sunaina in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming social thriller ‘Escape Live’, considers herself lucky that she got such an opportunity through this series as it is a series whose entire story tells her. Have liked He also spoke about the various elements of the show that he liked in the script.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’ got relief, Supreme Court took a big decision!

Shweta says, “You know the special thing about Escape Live is that it is one of the best scripts that I have read in terms of story, in terms of content, because it is very similar to what it is today. and you take another show that no one has ever talked about,

Like an app that can literally change people’s dreams, people’s lives, people’s aspirations as well as how things can be right or wrong. In the end you need to know what that balance is, because people will say something or the other and demand you,

But its control is in your mind and also the power that social media gives you shouldn’t go in your head.” He continued, “So, I guess what one is trying to say with this whole story ? He is the most wonderful. There is a girl who wants to grow fast, there is a boy who wants to show her talent, there is a girl who wants to color her hair,

There are people who are popular and famous and who always feel that your popularity is threatened by other people. She is a fetish girl who is leading a double life, on-screen and off-screen and with many different stories. I have watched a few episodes and you keep wondering what will happen now, so I think the audience is going to love Escape Life.”

Escape Live is a fictional story beautifully written by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tiwari. The story follows a bunch of content creators who have different paths but one goal – to produce viral content that is a life-changing one announced by Escape Live, the newest app in the country.

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tiwari’s One Life Studios, the 9-episode series emphasizes the human instinct to be competitive and his quest to succeed. The series has a very talented cast including Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza,

Ritwik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjit Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child artist Aadhya Sharma. Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch this unique series Escape Live, to find out what’s behind all the glam content creators have to offer.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma of Escape Live said – I love drama, it attracts me

Escaype Live Trailer: Disney Plus Hotstar brings you the biggest social thriller of the year, strong starcast

Tahir Raj Bhasin going to romance on screen with Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Shweta Tripathi, details

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi’s upcoming series ‘Kali Kali Aankhen’, shooting begins

Mirzapur 2 Exclusive Interview: When will Mirzapur 3 come? Shweta Tripathi and Anjum Sharma replied

‘Mirzapur 2’ REVIEW: Strong Characters, Double Dose of Terror, Conspiracy and Bhaukaal

‘Golu’ Shweta Tripathi of Mirzapur 2 will be shocked to see a very bold, ruckus picture in real life

EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tripathi on Boycott of Mirzapur 2 said, ‘Don’t play with anyone’s emotions’

This actress made a big statement about Riya Chakraborty, said- ‘Humanity is over’

‘Masaan’ 4 Years – A ‘special’ film for every Bollywood fan – Journey from Cannes to National Awards

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Old and new Prerna danced with Komolika like this, blast Video

Another actress’s banging wedding, beautiful pictures of henna goes viral, write the date

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Mirzapur Beena Tripathi aka Rasika Dugal Shares BTS Still, Isha Talwar Calls Her Sasu ma in Comments Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Shweta Tripathi Sharma considers Escape Live to be one of the best scripts she has read! Take a look.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 13:14 [IST]