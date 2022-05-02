Shweta Tripathi Sharma talk about Escaype Live says I am Drawn towards drama. Shweta Tripathi Sharma of Escape Live talks about being attracted towards drama, stories and interesting characters

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who will soon be seen as Sunaina in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming social thriller Escape Live , which is the hook for me, how do I react emotionally when I hear a story, how do I connect to a character, these are the things that are very important apart from the script.

Shweta further added, “I am drawn towards drama. I like stories that have interesting characters and an emotional quotient, which is the hook for me, how do I react emotionally when I hear a story, I am one How do I connect with the character, these are the things which are very important apart from the script.

It’s the creators, the people who are making it because no matter how good your story is, but if your chef isn’t good and it doesn’t matter what great content you deliver, you might not like the taste , you know, not what you imagined.

Let us inform that Escape Live is a fictional story, written very beautifully by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tiwari. The story follows a bunch of content creators who have different paths but one goal – to produce viral content that is a life-changing one announced by Escape Live, the newest app in the country.

Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tiwari’s One Life Studios, the 9-episode series emphasizes the human instinct to be competitive and his quest to succeed. This unique series will come to Disney+ Hotstar to watch Escape LIVE.

Monday, May 2, 2022, 18:40 [IST]