SI Answer Key 2021: Answer key of HSSC SI recruitment in police released, here’s how to check

SI Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the Sub Inspector or HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 today on October 4. The answer key for Women SI Exam 2021 has been released. Candidates can raise objections on the same till October 5, 2021. more informationhssc.gov.in are available on. HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 Female SI Exam 2021 is currently provisional. Candidates should note that thereafter, the final answer key will be released after taking into account the objections. The exam result will also be published on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates can check the important dates here.

Candidates should note that objections to HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 for Female SI Exam 2021 will not be accepted through any other medium but online only. The answer key for the male exam is also expected soon. Candidates must note that these details given here are as per the official notification. They can check the direct link given here. The exam was conducted on August 29, 2021.

UPTET Notification 2021: From when can you apply for UPTET and when is the exam, know full details

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021: How to check answer key & raise objections

HSSC SI Answer Key 2021 Candidates First to Check Official Web Sitehssc.gov.in Go to

On the home page of the website, you will find the link ‘HSSC SI answer key and raise objections’. Click on it.

Now you can check your answer key.

If you have any objection with the answer key then you can login with your details like name, roll number, email id, mobile number, post, question booklet cell number etc.

Now a new page will open in front of you.

Here you can cross check your answers with HSSC SI Answer Key 2021.

If you have any objection to any question then enter it and submit it.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for more than 3 thousand posts of Village Development Officer, have to apply before this date