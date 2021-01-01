SI Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021 Out at punjabpolice.gov.in

SI Answer Key 2021: Punjab Police has released the answer key for the online examination for the post of Sub Inspector. Candidates can download Punjab Police Answer Key from the official website punjabpolice.gov.in by login with their account.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, against the provisional answer key through online mode on the official website. Any objection by post, email, phone call will not be entertained.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 50 for each objection. Before submitting the objection, it is mandatory for the candidate to upload the relevant documents. Maximum 3 related documents can be uploaded for objection or query. The relevant documents should be in PDF/JPG/JPEG format of maximum of 400kb.

Punjab Police SI Answer Key 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Candidates first visit the official website – punjabpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ link given on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where you have to click on ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector’ and then click on ‘Link for online application and related information’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Login Tab’

Step 5: Enter your ‘Application Number/Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 6: After logging in, click on the Sub Inspector tab

Step 7: After that click on Edit/View button and go to ‘Candidate Response’.

Step 8: Check your answer and question paper with correct answer.

It is to be noted that the answer may change in the answer key to be finalized after objection management. Punjab Police SI Result will be made on the basis of final answer key.