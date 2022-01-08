TNUSRB SI 2021: SI Exam Date 2021 Tamil Nadu Notification, Application form Today

TNUSRB SI 2021: SI Exam Date 2021 Tamil Nadu Notification, Application form – Sub Inspector exam conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board is prevalently known as the TNUSRB SI exam. The SI exam in Tamil Nadu is a state-level exam. This exam is conducted to enroll the qualified candidates as Sub Inspector based on their capabilities, information, score, qualification, etc. The candidates who need to serve the country and Tamil Nadu state as well at that point can apply for this recruitment.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board will discharge the notice for the SI exam on its official site i.e. tnusrbonline.org. After discharging the official notice of the SI posts (Taluk, Armed Reserve, and Tamil Nadu Special Police), the related data will be discharged moreover such as Important Dates, Application form, Qualification, Exam pattern, etc. To get all the points of interest about the exam and related notice, candidates are instructed to visit the official site regularly.

Here in this article, let’s talk about the dates and other information like application form, qualification, result, and numerous more things related to the SI exam 2021 Tamil Nadu so the candidates are asked to read the article carefully till the end.

The general study for SI Exam will be Basic math, English, Sanskrit, social science, Tamil, Hindi, History, and physical education. It should also be noted that the application form should be filled by the candidate only. Therefore, the applicants need to fulfill all the criteria for clearing the recruitment test and if they are selected by the recruitment board, then they have to appear for the Physical Standard Test.

The updates of SI Exam date 2021 Tamil Nadu is as follows:

SI Exam Dates 2021 tamil nadu Events Date of Notification 8-March-2019 Commencement of Online Application 20-March- 2019 Last date of submission of Online Application 19- April-2019 TNUSRB SI admit card release date 30-Dec-2019 TNUSRB SI exam date 12-Jan-2020 & 13-Jan-2020 TNUSRB SI Result 17-Mar-2020 TNUSRB marks 24-Mar-2020 TNUSRB SI PMT / ET / PET admit card 21-Sep-2020 TNUSRB SI Interview/ viva-voce To be notified

Age limit varies between different departments/boards. Based on the respective posts and government process, the age limit for the candidates differs from the recruitment board. For the recruitment process in the Tamil Nadu police department/police recruitment board, the minimum age limit is 21 years while the maximum is 40 years old.

The age of the candidates showing up for the examination must be between 20 to 28 years of age. The age of figuring is July 1st, 2019.

The candidates from BC (Backward Classes), MBC (Most backward classes) categories applying for the exam must have aged up to 30 years.

The age limit is up to 33 years of age for the candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

In arrange to be qualified for the exam, the candidates from ex-servicemen/ ex-personnel of central paramilitary forces must be up to 45 years of age.

The upper age limit for the departmental candidates showing up for the departmental quota examination is up to 45 years of age.

Tamil Nadu Police SI Exam: Selection Process: The recruitment for the Police personnel has no physical fitness standards. It depends upon the qualification, educational qualifications, etc. After the selection, the candidates need to attend the Physical Fitness Test (PFT).

The examination is done for the recruits into Tamil Nadu Police Sub Inspector posts. It will be conducted in multiple sessions. It has a registration fee of Rs. 200 and it will be conducted on two shifts. The morning shift examination will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the afternoon shift examination will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exam will be conducted for both male and female candidates.

Preparing for SI Exam at Trivandrum? First of all, it is noted that not all candidates can make the final cut and the number of applicants may vary. Those who are unable to make it to the recruitment process should know how to prepare for it and be a part of it. You should do some introspection before preparing for the exam to know your strengths and weakness.

An application form has been released for the SI exam. If you have a criminal case against you then you should take note of the above information or else you will be barred from applying for the post. All the aspirants have to fill the form in order to join the TNUSRB SI recruitment. If you are eligible then you should fill in the form for the TNUSRB SI exam. Aspirants should go through all the details in the form. They should check the detail before filling in the form. If any details are unclear then the aspirants should not attempt to fill in. Applicants should fill the form with the correct information and should not go for fake candidates. Those who have completed B.E/B.Tech/Diploma in Engineering, M. Tech/Diploma in Technology in Engineering, B.A/B.Sc/B.

The candidates showing up for the examination must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized government college in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern.

The candidates who wish to give the exam should hold a degree in the 10+3+2 pattern (case of diploma courses).

Only those candidates are qualified to apply and give the examination who have Tamil as a subject in X/XII/Degree.

Here’s an outline of the SI exam date 2021 Tamil Nadu and exam pattern:-

Parts Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Open Quota Candidates Part A 80 40 2:30 hours Part B 60 30 Total 140 70 Departmental Quota Candidates Part A 30 15 3 hours Part B 140 70 Total 170 85

TNUSRB SI exam for paper 1 has 80 objective sort questions for a maximum of 40 marks.

The questions will be given in 2 languages – English and Tamil

There is no negative mark on papers 1 and 2.

There are 60 objective questions in paper 2, for 30 marks.

The total time length for the TNUSRB SI exam is 150 minutes.

It could be a qualifying exam, where candidates will be permitted to perform different physical tests.

The information provided by the TNUSRB on the official website of SI Exam 2021 is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief such as the SI exam date 2021 Tamil Nadu, SI exam syllabus 2021 Tamil Nadu, and more. If at any point you have any objection against the publication of the same, you may contact the concerned authority.

For any queries related to the official notification, candidates may contact the necessary authority from time to time at the TNUSRB offices or online.

See Also – Scholarship Result 2021: Maha Scholarship Result 2021: Maharashtra Scholarship Exam Result Announced, These Students Benefited, Here is the Link – Maharashtra Scholarship 2021 Result Announced for Class 5th, 8th on mscepuppss.in, Direct Link

Official Website