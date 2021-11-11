Si Exam Up Police: UP Police SI Exam 2021: How To Prepare At The Last Moment Exam – Police Si Exam Patterns And Tips 2021

The biggest Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment 2021 exam in UP is starting from tomorrow. Through this examination 9534 SI posts will be recruited in the state for which 15 lakh candidates have applied. The recruitment will be done in 3 phases by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The first phase will be from November 12 to 17, the second phase from November 20 to 25 and the third phase from November 27 to December 2. Interested candidates want to know the list minute tips for success in this exam so that they can be selected in the exam.

See the SI exam sample

The pattern of this test is quite simple. In this, along with general science and general knowledge, general Hindi is equally important. The general science and general knowledge curriculum is extensive. The general Hindi curriculum is limited. You can get higher marks by preparing good Hindi. Candidates can get higher marks with less preparation but more knowledge.

This exam will be conducted in four subjects. These include General Hindi, General Knowledge and Law / Constitution, Numerical and Mental Ability Test and Reason / Mental Aptitude Test / Intelligence Test. In this online exam 40 questions will be asked from each subject of 100 marks, the whole exam will be of 400 marks which will have multiple choice questions. Each question will have 2.5 marks and the exam will have a total of 160 questions. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. There is no negative marking for any wrong answer. The exam paper will be available in both Hindi and English languages ​​except the normal Hindi part.

Last minute preparation tips

Review important topics and current events

Current events are an important part of the general studies section of this exam and it is important to be aware of the latest developments in order to fully understand it. Before taking the exam, review all the important current events and topics through the notes you have prepared.

Arrive at the examination hall ahead of time

To avoid last minute crowds and harassment, candidates should arrive half an hour before the reporting time for this exam. There is no need to panic during exams. Don’t lose your confidence. Take care of all your important documents.

Keep calm and read the questions carefully

If you want to get good marks in this exam, remember to keep yourself completely calm while taking the exam. Don’t think too much about anything and read the question thoroughly with restraint, then mark the correct answer.

Review with small tips

Don’t take any new topic at the last minute, it is beneficial to create short notes while studying in a good revision strategy. This note will help you to review at the last minute. Review this way.

Be confident

This examination is for selection of Sub-Inspector, so it is important for the candidate to have faith in his / her abilities. So it helps to increase your ability in exams. Don’t stress and believe in yourself.

Review the previous year’s paper

At the last minute of preparation, a review of the previous year’s papers gives you an idea of ​​how questions are made, where plans are asked, and the weightage of each section. All this information will help you to solve the questions during the exam.