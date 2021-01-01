SI Recruitment 2021: Apply for police sub inspector post, check here direct link and more

There is a chance for the youth preparing for the job of Sub Inspector in Police. Around 200 Sub Inspectors are to be recruited in Kolkata Police. West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Kolkata Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspector (Un-Armed) and Sergeant on its official website – wbpolice.gov.in. Online / offline applications can be made till 19 August 2021. A total of 330 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Out of which 181 are for Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspector, Kolkata Police and 122 for Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police Post.

Applicant’s age should not be less than 20 years and not more than 27 years as on 01.01.2021. Relaxation in upper age limit will be given. Age relaxation will be given up to 05 years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category and up to 03 years for Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates.

Candidate should be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Applicant should be able to speak, read and write in Bengali. However, this provision will not be applicable to candidates who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Candidates can submit the application form through online or offline mode during the period 19 August 2021 (5 PM).

Candidates will be selected through Preliminary Examination which will act as a Screening Test. Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Final will be done on the basis of Combined Competitive Examination and Interview. The direct link to check the notification is https://wbpolice.gov.in/writereaddata/wbp/NOTICE_KP_SI_Sergent.pdf.





