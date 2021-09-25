SI Recruitment 2021: apply online for Sub Inspector, Constable posts at recruitment.mppolice.gov.in

SI Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Police Department has invited applications for the recruitment of the post of Sub Inspector and Constable. According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 60. These recruitments are being done under sports quota. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official website recruitment.mppolice.gov.in. Keep in mind that the last date to apply for these posts is September 27.

According to the notification released by the Madhya Pradesh Police Department, out of 60 posts, 10 are allotted for the post of Sub Inspector and remaining 50 for the post of Constable. Candidates willing to apply for the post of Sub Inspector should have Graduation or equivalent degree from any recognized institute. At the same time, to apply for the post of constable, the candidate should have passed 12th from a recognized institute.

SC candidates must have passed class 8 to apply for the post of constable. Also, to apply for both the posts, the candidate should have participated in any national or international competition and should also get a medal. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

The minimum age to apply for Sub Inspector and Constable is 18 years while the maximum age is 33 years. Selected candidates for the post of Sub Inspector will be given salary from Rs 36,200 to Rs 1,14,800. Candidates selected for the post of constable will be given pay scale from Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000. Unreserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 50 application fee. For complete details about the application fee, candidates can see the official notification.

