SI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online Now for 975 Vacancies of SI, Platoon Subedar Posts at cgpolice.gov.in

SI Recruitment 2021: The online application process for recruitment to the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander has been started on the official website of Chhattisgarh Police. Candidates willing to apply for CG Police Recruitment can submit their applications at cgpolice.gov.in. Applications will be filled by 31 October 2021.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 975 vacancies of SI, Platoon and Subedar. According to the official notification, there are 58 posts of Subedar, 577 posts of Sub Inspector, 69 posts of Sub Inspector (Special Branch), 247 posts of Platoon Commander, 6 posts of Sub Inspector (Angul Chin), 3 posts of Sub Inspector, Sub Inspector (Angul Chin). 6 posts of Computer) and 9 posts of Sub Inspector (Telecom) are vacant.

Admit card of MTS exam to be held from October 5 released, download with these steps

To apply for the post of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander, candidates should have graduation from recognized institute. For the post of Sub Inspector (Angul Chin), Sub Inspector (Document in question) the candidate should be Graduate (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) from recognized Institute. To apply for the post of Sub Inspector (Computer) candidates must have BCA/BSc (Computer) and

To apply for the post of Sub Inspector (Telecommunication), candidates should have Diploma/ Degree (Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering). For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 34 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from January 1, 2021. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of 35400 per month. Interested candidates can submit their applications through online mode on or before 31 October 2021. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a print out of the application for future reference.

Many posts including review officer, reporter are vacant, candidates up to 42 years can apply