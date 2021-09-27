SI Recruitment 2021: Direct recruitment without exam for the post of Sub Inspector and Constable, last day of application today

Today is the last date to apply for the vacancies of Constable and Sub-Inspector in MP Police, 27th September. Through this recruitment process, 50 posts of constable and 10 posts of sub-inspector (SI) will be recruited. This recruitment is to be done under sports quota. After 19 years, direct recruitment of players has been taken out from sports quota in Madhya Pradesh Police. Participants can amend their form till October 4. Eligible sportspersons fill the application form and upload documents by visiting the official website of Police Department, mppolice.gov.in. Numbers will be given to medal certificates of each category, then merit list will be prepared on the basis of these numbers.

Only those sportspersons can apply for the post of Sub Inspector, who have won medals for the country in multi-sports events like Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. At the same time, medalists of authorized national and international competitions will be able to apply for the post of constable.

Talking about studies, it is necessary for constable to have 10th pass for general category and 8th pass for reserve category. Whereas for Sub Inspector, it is necessary to have a graduate in any discipline. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years. Age relaxation of 5 years will be given to women category, SC, ST and OBC candidates.

According to the MP government, players will be recruited from sports quota in Madhya Pradesh Police. 10 will become SI and 50 soldiers. Now 60 players who win medals in international and national competitions every year will be recruited without examination. Talking about the application fee, general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for SI and constable. SC, ST, OBC candidates of MP will have to pay an application fee of Rs 50 for the posts of SI and constable.

